Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1631 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1631
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1631 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny auction for PLN 36,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (13)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (21)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • PDA & PGN (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (47)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Aurea - May 25, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3082 $
Price in auction currency 70000 CZK
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2589 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 7, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Frühwald - March 18, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date March 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1631 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1631 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1631 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search