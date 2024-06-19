Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1630 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 43 - 44 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2723 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
