Thaler 1630 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (40) VF (63) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

