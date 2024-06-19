Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1630 II "Type 1630-1632" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1630 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1630 II "Type 1630-1632" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 - 44 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 45,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2723 $
Price in auction currency 11000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4081 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

