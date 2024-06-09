Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thaler 1630 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1630 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1630 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1630
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2379 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4741 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - April 27, 2024
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1630 II at auction Rauch - January 18, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

