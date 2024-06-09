Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1630 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1630
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2379 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
4741 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
