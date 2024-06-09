Thaler 1630 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1152 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 25,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (22) VF (27) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (5)

