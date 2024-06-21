Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1629 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1629 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1629 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 115,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28463 $
Price in auction currency 115000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 9750 PLN
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Frühwald - November 26, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 II at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
