Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1629 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1629
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 115,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- GGN (10)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (21)
- Marciniak (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Niemczyk (25)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Otto Helbing (3)
- PDA & PGN (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)
- Rauch (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WCN (26)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28463 $
Price in auction currency 115000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2413 $
Price in auction currency 9750 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1629 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search