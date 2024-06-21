Thaler 1629 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 115,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (43) VF (76) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (11) PCGS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (1)

CNG (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Felix Schiessinger (1)

Frühwald (1)

GGN (10)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (2)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (3)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (21)

Marciniak (4)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Niemczyk (25)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (1)

Otto Helbing (3)

PDA & PGN (3)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (4)

Rauch (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WCN (26)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)