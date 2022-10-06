Thaler 1627 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2041 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

