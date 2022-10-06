Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1627 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2041 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (9)
- Niemczyk (2)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1954 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4837 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search