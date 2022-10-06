Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1627 II "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1627 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1627 II "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 with mark II. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2041 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1954 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
4837 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Niemczyk - June 19, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 II at auction Künker - September 28, 2004
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

