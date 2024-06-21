Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1627 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1627 "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1627 "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5445 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5155 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

