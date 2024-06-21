Thaler 1627 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.

