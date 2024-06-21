Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1627 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1627
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5445 $
Price in auction currency 22000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5155 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
