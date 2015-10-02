Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1626 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1626 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 92,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
9400 $
Price in auction currency 9400 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12927 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
