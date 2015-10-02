Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1626 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1626 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1626 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1626 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 92,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2010.

Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
9400 $
Price in auction currency 9400 USD
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 2, 2015
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 2, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
12927 $
Price in auction currency 49000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 22, 2010
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 22, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Poland Thaler 1626 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

