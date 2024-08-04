Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1625 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1625 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1625 II VE "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1625 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2203 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.

Poland Thaler 1625 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Poland Thaler 1625 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1625 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
185 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 185 Mark

