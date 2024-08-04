Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1625 II VE "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1625 with mark II VE. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2203 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
