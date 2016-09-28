Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Heavy (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Heavy

Obverse Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630" Heavy - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630" Heavy - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27,5 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1624 with mark II VE. Heavy. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2016.

Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
12320 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7848 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

