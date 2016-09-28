Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Heavy (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Heavy
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27,5 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1624 with mark II VE. Heavy. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 310 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 60,000. Bidding took place February 27, 2016.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
12320 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
7848 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
