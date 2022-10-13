Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Light (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1624 with mark II VE. Light. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

