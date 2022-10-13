Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Light (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Light
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 18,9 g
- Diameter 40 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1624 with mark II VE. Light. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4809 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
7532 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
