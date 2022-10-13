Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630". Light (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Light

Obverse Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630" Light - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1624 II VE "Type 1618-1630" Light - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,9 g
  • Diameter 40 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1624 with mark II VE. Light. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 24,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2011.

Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
4809 $
Price in auction currency 24000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
7532 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Niemczyk - May 23, 2014
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2012
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction GGN - February 22, 1992
Seller GGN
Date February 22, 1992
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1624 II VE at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search