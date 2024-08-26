Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1618 "Type 1618-1630" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1618 "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1618 "Type 1618-1630" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 20,18 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1618
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1618 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • UBS (1)
Poland Thaler 1618 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1618 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

