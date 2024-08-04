Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1630 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1630 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2197 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place December 5, 2000.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
6250 $
Price in auction currency 6250 USD
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1630 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search