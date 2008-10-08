Thaler 1629 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

