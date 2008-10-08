Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1629 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1629 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1629 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 45 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1629
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
167391 $
Price in auction currency 520000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1629 at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
16359 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1629 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1629 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 29, 1908
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1629 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1629 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

