Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1629 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1629 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 520,000. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- CNG (1)
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Künker (1)
- Otto Helbing (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
167391 $
Price in auction currency 520000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
16359 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition F
Selling price
—
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1629 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search