Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1627 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1627 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1627 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 43 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Künker - June 18, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
51056 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
40894 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1627 at auction Künker - July 1, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 24, 1997
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

