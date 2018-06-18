Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1627 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 237 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 38,000. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
51056 $
Price in auction currency 44000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
40894 $
Price in auction currency 36000 EUR
For the sale of Thaler 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
