Thaler 1626 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place July 28, 1990.

