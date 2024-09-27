Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1626 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place July 28, 1990.
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1993
Condition No grade
Selling price
250 zł
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller GGN
Date August 3, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
2000 zł
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
For the sale of Thaler 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
