Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1626 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1626 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1626 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: GGN

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the GGN auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place July 28, 1990.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • GGN (3)
Poland Thaler 1626 at auction GGN - April 17, 1993
Seller GGN
Date April 17, 1993
Condition No grade
Selling price
250 zł
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland Thaler 1626 at auction GGN - August 3, 1991
Seller GGN
Date August 3, 1991
Condition No grade
Selling price
2000 zł
Price in auction currency 2000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1626 at auction GGN - July 28, 1990
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Thaler 1626 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

