Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1625 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1625 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1625 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Felix Schiessinger

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 42 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

  • All companies
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Otto Helbing (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
13478 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1625 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1625 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1625 at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Poland Thaler 1625 at auction Otto Helbing - March 19, 1928
Seller Otto Helbing
Date March 19, 1928
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1625 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Poland Thaler 1625 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
265 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 265 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

