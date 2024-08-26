Thaler 1625 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) Other filters Coins from collections (2)