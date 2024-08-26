Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1625 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Felix Schiessinger
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 42 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 317 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 50,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2015.
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
13478 $
Price in auction currency 50000 PLN
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
