Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1623 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1623 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1623 "Type 1623-1628" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 44 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Felix Schiessinger (1)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date May 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
18326 $
Price in auction currency 70000 PLN
Poland Thaler 1623 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Poland Thaler 1623 at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 1996
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Thaler 1623 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Thaler 1623 at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1623 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Poland Thaler 1623 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

