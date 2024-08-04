Thaler 1623 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.

