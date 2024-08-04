Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1623 "Type 1623-1628" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Leo Hamburger, Frankfurt a.M.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 44 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70,000. Bidding took place May 11, 2019.
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
3750 $
Price in auction currency 3750 USD
