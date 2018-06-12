Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1590. Copy of Majnert (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Variety: Copy of Majnert
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 28,83 g
- Diameter 39 mm
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1590 . Copy of Majnert. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
