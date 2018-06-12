Thaler 1590. Copy of Majnert (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1590 . Copy of Majnert. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1)