Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1590. Copy of Majnert (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Variety: Copy of Majnert

Obverse Thaler 1590 Copy of Majnert - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1590 Copy of Majnert - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 28,83 g
  • Diameter 39 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1590 . Copy of Majnert. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1456 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,050. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Poland Thaler 1590 at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
