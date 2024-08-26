Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1587 "Type 1587-1588" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1587 "Type 1587-1588" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1587 "Type 1587-1588" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Otto Helbing

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 18,71 g
  • Diameter 40 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1587
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1587 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 480. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Poland Thaler 1587 at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Thaler 1587 at auction Otto Helbing - April 24, 1904
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
480 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 480 Mark

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

