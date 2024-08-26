Thaler 1587 "Type 1587-1588" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1587 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 192 sold at the Otto Helbing auction for Mark 480. Bidding took place April 24, 1904.

Сondition VF (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)