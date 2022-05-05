Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Thaler 1587 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1587 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
11367 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
—
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
—
For the sale of Thaler 1587 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
