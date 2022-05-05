Thaler 1587 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1587 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

