Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Thaler 1587 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Thaler 1587 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Thaler 1587 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 16,45 g
  • Diameter 40 mm

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1587
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Thaler 1587 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7005 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Poland Thaler 1587 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Poland Thaler 1587 at auction Künker - June 26, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
11367 $
Price in auction currency 10000 EUR
Poland Thaler 1587 at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GGN
Date July 28, 1990
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price
Ex. Kubicki collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 29, 1908
Condition VG
Selling price
Ex. Chelminski collection
Seller Otto Helbing
Date April 24, 1904
Condition VF
Selling price
