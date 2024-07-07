Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (275)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
