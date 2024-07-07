Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,04 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (275)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction NUMIS Klitończyk - July 4, 2024
Seller NUMIS Klitończyk
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1627 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

