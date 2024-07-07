Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,04 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (380)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
