Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,04 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (380)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 9,400. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1626 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
Numismatic auctions
