Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,04 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (242)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

