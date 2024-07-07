Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place May 16, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1625 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
