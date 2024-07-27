Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (9)
  • DESA (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GGN (5)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (17)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (8)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Numision (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Russiancoin (22)
  • Rzeszowski DA (26)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (17)
  • Tempus (8)
  • WCN (13)
  • WDA - MiM (12)
  • Wójcicki (8)
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Russiancoin - March 21, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1624 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 6 Groszy (Szostak) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search