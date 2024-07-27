Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (187)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 3,800. Bidding took place May 15, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1624 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
