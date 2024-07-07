Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,04 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1623
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Krakow
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (7)
- DESA (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (16)
- GGN (7)
- Janas (6)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (56)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numedux (10)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numis Poland (4)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numision (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (17)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (38)
- Stary Sklep (22)
- Tempus (7)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WCN (62)
- WDA - MiM (12)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search