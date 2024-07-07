6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

