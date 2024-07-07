Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,04 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1623
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Krakow
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (318)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 . This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Krakow Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1623 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

