6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark HR SC IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

