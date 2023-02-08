Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark HR SC IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6551 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10418 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
