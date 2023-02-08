Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark HR SC IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1155 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 41,000. Bidding took place February 4, 2022.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
6551 $
Price in auction currency 29000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
10418 $
Price in auction currency 41000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 HR SC IF at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition XF
Selling price

