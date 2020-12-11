Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 4,75 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.
Сondition
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Felix Schiessinger (1)
- Janas (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3801 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1259 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search