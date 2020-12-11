6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

