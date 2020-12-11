Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 4,75 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination 6 Groszy (Szostak)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 with mark IF SC HR. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1196 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 26,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3801 $
Price in auction currency 15000 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1259 $
Price in auction currency 4600 PLN
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - September 21, 2019
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date September 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Janas - March 23, 2019
Seller Janas
Date March 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Niemczyk - May 14, 2011
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 14, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 IF SC HR at auction Felix Schiessinger - September 14, 1930
Ex. Frankiewicz collection
Seller Felix Schiessinger
Date September 14, 1930
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Groszy (Szostak) 1596 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

