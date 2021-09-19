Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search