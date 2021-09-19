Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 120. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1)