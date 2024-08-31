Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date February 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
