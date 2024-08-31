Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 397 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2015.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
