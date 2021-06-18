Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
