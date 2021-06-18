Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1622 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 11, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)