Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1594 IF "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
