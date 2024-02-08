Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
