Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Marciniak (7)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 17, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - May 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1592 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search