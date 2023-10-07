Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
