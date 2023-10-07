Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Poznan
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 765 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
254 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Poznań Mint" at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
