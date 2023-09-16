Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,53 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1616
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

