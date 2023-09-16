Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.

Сondition VF (7)