Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1616 F "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,53 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1616
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Wschowa Mint" with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 600. Bidding took place September 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (3)
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1616 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search