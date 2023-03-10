Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1600 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1600
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
