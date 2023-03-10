Schilling (Szelag) 1600 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (7)