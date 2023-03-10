Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1600 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1600 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1600 BB "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1600
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1185 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 4, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tempus
Date April 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 24, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 21, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1600 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

