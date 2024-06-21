Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Niemczyk (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search