Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: WDA - MiM

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place December 29, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 1100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

