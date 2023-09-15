Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition VF (1) F (1)