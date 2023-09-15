Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
