Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: E. Kopicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1598
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 171 sold at the Numision auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place September 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numision (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numision - September 15, 2023
Seller Numision
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 1998
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1598 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

