Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Bydgoszcz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
