Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Bydgoszcz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint" with mark IF SC. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Bydgoszcz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3120 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,400. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF SC "Bydgoszcz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Bydgoszcz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search