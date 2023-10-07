Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1596
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Wschowa
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,925. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
