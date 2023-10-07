Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,925. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

