Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1596
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Wschowa
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Wschowa Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 304 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,925. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (2)
  • DESA (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction DESA - April 15, 2023
Seller DESA
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 5, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2021
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1596 IF "Wschowa Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1596 "Wschowa Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

