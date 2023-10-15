Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1594
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

