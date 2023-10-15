Schilling (Szelag) 1594 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1594 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 511 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place March 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) F (1)