Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition VF (10)