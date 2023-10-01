Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1593
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
