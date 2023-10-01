Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1593
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 496 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place November 13, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Tempus - August 31, 2020
Seller Tempus
Date August 31, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1593 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 13, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1593 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1593 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search