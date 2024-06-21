Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1592
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Malbork
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

