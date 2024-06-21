Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1592
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Malbork
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1592 "Malbork Mint". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Malbork Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
