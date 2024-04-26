Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1590
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Olkusz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Marciniak (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search