Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,13 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1590
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Olkusz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Olkusz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 6, 2019
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1590 IF "Olkusz Mint" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1590 "Olkusz Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

