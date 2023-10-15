Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1589 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: WDA - MiM
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,13 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1589
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Poznan
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382813 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place November 30, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 490 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Poznań Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search