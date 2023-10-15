Schilling (Szelag) 1589 IF "Poznań Mint" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1589 "Poznań Mint" with mark IF. This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Poznan Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382813 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 490. Bidding took place November 30, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3)