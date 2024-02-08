Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) Service NGC (2)