Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1651
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
