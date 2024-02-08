Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny & Podlaski Gabinet Numizmatyczny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1651
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,200. Bidding took place March 28, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 28, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 28, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania" at auction PDA & PGN - January 19, 2013
Seller PDA & PGN
Date January 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1651 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1651 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search