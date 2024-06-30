Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1627
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3202 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DESA (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (5)
  • Marciniak (15)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Frühwald - June 30, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 220 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - June 21, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date June 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1627 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1627 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search