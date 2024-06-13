Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1626
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4219 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
