Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1626
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4219 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (4)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (8)
  • Marciniak (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 6, 2022
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1626 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Sigismund III Vasa Coins of Poland in 1626 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins Schilling (Szelag) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search