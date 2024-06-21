Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 975. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 975 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search