Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1625
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Janas (4)
  • Marciniak (12)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stare Monety (4)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Tempus (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

