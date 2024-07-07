Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1625
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1625 "Lithuania". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the Poznański Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place December 5, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
