Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)