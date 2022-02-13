Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)

Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Sigismund III Vasa

Photo by: Stary Sklep

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 0,67 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Sigismund III Vasa
  • Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
  • Year 1624
  • Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
  • Mint Vilnius
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
