Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia" (Poland, Sigismund III Vasa)
Photo by: Stary Sklep
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 0,67 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Sigismund III Vasa
- Denomination Schilling (Szelag)
- Year 1624
- Ruler Sigismund III Vasa (King of Poland)
- Mint Vilnius
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Schilling (Szelag) 1624 "Lithuanian with Eagle and Pahonia". This silver coin from the times of Sigismund III Vasa struck at the Vilnius Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1412 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 220. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Janas (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
